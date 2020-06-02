logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 June 2020 -
Covid-19: Panic-buying had no impacts on Inflation in Cameroon in Q1-2020, INS say

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:51

(Business in Cameroon) - In the first quarter of 2020, Cameroon recorded an inflation rate of 2.6%, compared to 2.3% year-on-year. In January and February 2020, this indicator was 2.6% and 2.5% respectively.

Based on the above-mentioned figures, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) concludes that despite the "panic-buying" that followed the first restrictive measures taken by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 17, 2020, the pandemic did not have a major influence on inflation in Cameroon during the first three months of the current year.

"The possible impacts of the health crisis on prices will only be felt from April 2020," the INS stresses in its Q1-2020 report on consumer price trends.

