BGFIBank Cameroun seeks service provider to furnish its future headquarters in Douala

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian branch of Gabonese BGFIBank issued a call for bids to equip its future headquarters in Douala. According to the related document, made public last May 30, “any natural or legal person established under Cameroonian law with proven experience in the field of interior architecture can apply.”

Interested companies or individuals have until June 9, 2023 to submit their bids in a sealed envelope to BGFI Cameroon's head office in Douala. Bids will be evaluated based on experience in providing similar services, the relevance of the technical file, the completeness and validity of the administrative documents and the presentation of the bid.