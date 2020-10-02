Cameroon: Customs seized about XAF1 bln of contraband goods in Q1-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian customs authorities reveal that in Q1-2020, they seized about XAF1 billion of contraband goods thanks to the operation Halcomi (Halt illicit trades).

During the period, Halcomi helped complete 745 seizure reports generating XAF647.661 million of evaded duties and taxes as well as XAF288.8 million of fines. This equals XAF936.5 million.

The authorities add that apart from the amount generated, customs also helped promote the Made-in-Cameroon and boost the sustainability of the economy by seizing numerous loads of sugar, cement, textile, drinks, food products, weapons and ammunition, narcotics, and psychotropic substances.

Halcomi also helped secure the territory by contributing to the largest seizure of improvised devices in Cameroon (2.7 tons) during a routine check in the Northern region, the authorities explained.

S.A.