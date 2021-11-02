logoBC
SABC group announces XAF5 bln investment to boost its glass producing capacity

(Business in Cameroon) - Société anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) announces that it is planning to invest an estimated XAF5 billion to renovate its furnace n°1 (on line 11) and acquire a third PET preform line for glass factory Socaver (Société camerounaise de verrerie).

According to the SABC, the investment aims to boost Socaver’s production capacity. Meanwhile, the weighbridge being installed will help improve “internal circulation given the production load that has been growing over time.” 

As per SABC’s estimates, the furnace n° 1 should become operational by late 2023 while the third PET preform line will start operations by April 2022. Without revealing details about the additional production volume to be gained by Socaver thanks to the investments, SABC stresses that the projects are launched in a bid to meet commercial partners’ ever-growing demand, which is now up by 15,000 tons. 

In 2019, Socaver had invested XAF6 billion to boost its production capacity from 32,500 to 38,500 tons of glass yearly. At the same time, it installed two PET preform lines with a production capacity of 300 million preforms yearly. 

S.A.

