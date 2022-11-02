logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 November 2022 -
Economy

Dutch investors explore new opportunities in Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 15:26

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has recently welcomed a delegation of Dutch economic operators on an opportunity exploration mission. Last October 31 in Yaoundé, 15 Dutch investors took part in a business forum organized in close collaboration with their local peers. "This is an opportunity for our SMEs to seize opportunities for technical and technological capacity building," said Achille Bassilekin III, Cameroon's Minister of SMEs.

The forum focused on sectors including agriculture, agribusiness, wood processing, information technology and communication, energy, etc. This event comes a few months after the Cameroonian cultural and economic week held in the Netherlands on May10-15.

The Netherlands is the main destination of Cameroonian cocoa beans (70%) and the 2nd consumer of Cameroonian products in the European Union, after Italy. According to the INS report on foreign trade in 2019, the country captured 242,318 tons of Cameroonian exports for CFA226 billion. 

BRM

