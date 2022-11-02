logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 November 2022 -
Economy

Fecafoot receives CFA4.6bln from govt for World Cup participation

Fecafoot receives CFA4.6bln from govt for World Cup participation
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 15:39

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Football Federation Fecafoot received a loan of CFA4.6 billion from the government to finance the participation of the Indomitable Lions in the World Cup. The whole participation budget is estimated at CFA8.4 billion, of which Fecafoot was supposed to provide the CFA4.6 billion and the government the remaining CFA3.8 billion.

However, “to compensate for the delay in the provision of resources expected from FIFA", which should enable Fecafoot to cover its contribution to the participation budget, the government has agreed to pre-finance the national soccer body's share. The information was made public in a letter sent on October 20 to the President of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto'o, by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé. "(...) I have the honor to inform you that the binding tranche of Fecafoot of CFA2.7 billion will be pre-financed by the State, and repayable to the Treasury by December 31, 2022. As for the conditional tranche of CFA1.9 billion, it will be mobilized based on the performance of our national team, and also repayable at the same time,” the Minister wrote.

BRM   

back to top

Fecafoot receives CFA4.6bln from govt for World Cup participation

fecafoot-receives-cfa4-6bln-from-govt-for-world-cup-participation
The Cameroonian Football Federation Fecafoot received a loan of CFA4.6 billion from the government to finance the participation of the Indomitable Lions...

Cameroon: Factory gate prices up 16% in Q2 2022, driven by the extractive sector

cameroon-factory-gate-prices-up-16-in-q2-2022-driven-by-the-extractive-sector
Factory gate prices in Cameroon increased by 16% year-on-year in Q2 2022, the national stats institute revealed in a recent industrial producer price...

Dutch investors explore new opportunities in Cameroon

dutch-investors-explore-new-opportunities-in-cameroon
Cameroon has recently welcomed a delegation of Dutch economic operators on an opportunity exploration mission. Last October 31 in Yaoundé, 15 Dutch...

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry

silicon-mountain-conference-2022-orange-cameroun-reinforces-its-promise-to-the-tech-innovation-industry
Silicon Mountain is a nickname coined to represent the technology ecosystem (cluster) in the Mountain area of Cameroon, with its epicenter in Buea. It is...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »