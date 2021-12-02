cameroon-introduces-draft-provisions-excluding-chartered-accountants-and-business-lawyers-from-the-tax-consulting-market

(Business in Cameroon) - In the draft 2022 finance bill currently being reviewed by the parliament, Cameroon has introduced amendments to the Tax Procedures Book of the General Tax Code. If approved, accountants and business lawyers will no more be able to assist taxpayers during audits and tax litigation in the country.

According to the proposed amendments, the articles L13 and L120 of the procedure book, taxpayers are now only authorized to choose CEMAC-approved and registered tax consultants or chartered management centres for assistance in those crucial tax procedures. Should they decide to get assistance from chartered accountants and business lawyers, they must refer to administrative courts for authorizations, the amendments stress.

Concerned by those amendments, the National Order of Chartered Accountants of Cameroon (ONECCA) is on the move. For several days now, its chairman Léonard Ambassa has been discreetly lobbying Cameroonian authorities and the Organization for the Harmonization of African Business Law (OHADA)’s institutions. In addition to those lobbies, a collective of 27 young accountants will soon request an audience from the Cameroonian Ministers of Justice and Finance, credible sources reveal.

Preferential Treatment

"If it is voted [as is], the draft 2022 finance bill will constitute a sudden deterioration of citizens’ rights and freedom against the huge tax pressure, which is a daily challenge for Cameroonian entrepreneurs. As it stands, the bill has not been elaborated by taking the nation’s best interest at heart. Its undisclosed purpose is to allow former officials who have become tax consultants monopoly over the tax assistance market, "reads a memo published by the ONECCA.

This accusation is dismissed by a senior tax inspector contacted by Business in Cameroon. According to the latter, very few of the tax consultants currently operating in Cameroon are former tax officials. The bulk of those advisors are instead students trained in public and private schools in the country, he says.

"In the CEMAC region, every profession is regulated and specific credentials are required. The reason why we authorized chartered accountants to operate as tax consultants up to now is that there were not enough [trained] tax consultants. Now that there is enough, it is normal to make them the exclusive professionals authorized to offer such services," he adds.

Against supranational and CEMAC laws

Meanwhile, in its memo, the ONECCA believes that the exclusion of actors that prepare financial statements and have key information while forcefully introducing approved tax consultants ( at firms’ expenses) in the tax auditing procedure will affect the efficiency of the procedure.

“It will reduce confidence in the signature of chartered accountants who are the guarantor of the credibility of financial statements as mandated by the revised Ohada Accounting System that became effective on January 1, 2018. Cameroon is thus defecting from supranational provisions on the transparency of financial statements (...) ” the memo claims.

For Brice Meilo, one of the signatories of the said memo, not only are the proposed amendments against OHADA’s supranational texts, but they are also against CEMAC rules.

"Article 16, paragraph 2 of the CEMAC Regulation (...) revising the status of liberal accounting professionals, and Article 31, paragraph 2 of the Law of May 6, 2011, regulating the activities of independent accounting professionals and the operations of the National Order of Chartered Accountants of Cameroon, provide that chartered accountants may assist their clients in legal and administrative matters, in accordance with their professional assignments, and formulate opinions before authorities or public institutions. Therefore, as an extension of their main accounting missions, chartered accountants are authorized to provide assistance and advice to their clients, in legal and tax matters particularly," he said.

In reply to Brice Meilo, the tax inspector mentioned above indicates that the proposed amendments are not against CEMAC texts. The articles mentioned stress that Charterfed accounts may offer their services, ‘in accordance with their chartered accounting professional missions,’ he reminds. Therefore, he says, every professional should keep doing just what their professional certifications allow. “Accountants are assigned to accounting activities and account certifications. As for tax consultants, they offer assistance and advice in tax matters," the tax inspector concludes.

Weakened taxpayers’ protection?

Tax audits are aimed at reviewing firms’ accounting operations validated by chartered accountants. Chartered accountants are thus presumably more equipped to defend taxpayers before public authorities. Hence the ONECCA’s statements that prohibiting chartered accountants and business lawyers from assisting taxpayers will be a sudden deterioration of the latter's rights.

However, there is no provision forbidding tax consultants from calling in the expertise of chartered accountants to successfully carry out their missions.

Brice R. Mbodiam