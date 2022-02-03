logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 February 2022 -
Douala: 87.5% of buildings are erected on plots with questionable land deeds

(Business in Cameroon) - In Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon, about 87.5% of the houses are built on plots with questionable land deeds.

This is the revelation made by  Bertrand Beb à Ikoue, coordinator of the single window for regional planning at the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) in an interview published on February 1, 2022, by state media Cameroon Tribune.  

In fact, according to him, "of the 800,000 buildings erected in the city of Douala, only some  100,000 are built on plots with appropriate land status. The logical consequence is that only that tiny proportion of buildings can aspire to a possible regularization."

To address the situation, the CUD - through its new single-window for regional planning- is set to improve its control over land use in the city by seamlessly implementing the urban planning regulations in force  (the urban master plan and the land-use planning). This could gradually increase the number of planning documents issued by about 15%. The target for the city is to reach 75-80% of buildings with appropriate land status, therefore reducing land conflicts. 

According to data from the Ministry of Land Tenure,  land disputes constitute 85% of the cases inscribed on the administrative courts’ rolls (the document on which clerks list the cases to be judged at court hearings). On supreme courts’ rolls, this percentage is 65%. In the defunct Doing Business, land-related matters were among the main factors affecting Cameroon’s ranking although, in the country, land deeds are well-rated collateral in credit applications.

S.A.

