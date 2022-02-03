logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 February 2022
Economy

Cameroon: Port of Kribi helped double Sud II customs section revenues YoY to XAF150 bln in 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Sud II customs section, which covers the deep seaport of Kribi, collected XAF150 billion of customs revenues in 2021. According to Norbert Belinga, Head of the Sud II customs section, the XAF150 billion of customs revenues collected in 2021 is up by XAF76 billion (104%) compared with the XAF73 billion they collected in 2020.  

With such performance, the customs section consolidated its status of the second-largest customs revenue contributor to the public treasury, after the Littoral I section. 

The performance is due to the 2-fold increase in containerized traffic at the deep seaport following the revival of economic activities that were subdued by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. 

Specifically, according to the Autonomous Port of Kribi (the authority in charge of the management of the deep seaport of Kribi), the port handled 81,771 TEU containers in 2021, up 114% year-on-year.

