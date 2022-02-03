Job, governance, peace…: The EU commits XAF116.7 bln for bilateral assistance in Cameroon in 2021-2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The European Union will provide €178 million (XAF116.7 billion) of bilateral financial assistance to Cameroon over the 2021-2024 period. This was revealed by Philippe Van Damme, Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, during the launch of the 2021-2027 Multi-Annual Indicative Program (MIP). According to the diplomat, the volume of that assistance for the 2025-2027 period will be determined after the mid-term review of the indicative program in 2024.

Over 2021-2024, the funding areas targeted will be governance, democracy, peace and stability, inclusive growth, sustainable jobs, the private sector, sustainable development, and climate action.

The financial resources provided will help strengthen vocational and qualifying technical training that meet the needs of the digital job market. They will also promote the integration of young people, women, and vulnerable groups (including migrants and internally displaced persons) by helping them launch income-generating activities.

In addition, the said program will contribute to the emergence of an attractive investment climate and business environment with a legal framework that is fair to every stakeholder, encourage private initiatives, and favor a tax system geared towards sustainable development, investments facilitation, and decent job creation.

To kick-start this new program, an initiative will be implemented in the northern regions of the country in partnership with EU member states, their development agencies and banks, and the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU announced. The initiative will pool the experience of European actors to boost climate adaptation, improve concerted territorial management, consolidate agri-food systems and create sustainable socio-economic opportunities.

S.A.