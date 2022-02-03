AFCON2021: SABC group offers XAF50 mln to the Indomitable Lions as Semi-Final qualification bonus

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday February 2, 2022, in Yaoundé, Emmanuel de Tailly, CEO of agribusiness group SABC, handed a check of XAF50 million to Samuel Eto'o, President of Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot). The check was an incentive bonus for the national team's qualification to the semi-final of the AFCON2021 being hosted by Cameroon since January 9, 2022.

According to Emmanuel de Tailly, SABC will hand another check of XAF100 million if the national team wins the cup.

"As the main sponsor of the Indomitable Lions [name of the national team], and with three former trainees of the Cameroon Breweries Football School (EFBC) in the national team, SABC Group is carefully monitoring the national team’s performance at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. We desire to encourage them and push them towards a sixth continental title [ed. note: Cameroon is a five-time champion of the Africa Cup of Nations],” the brewing group says.