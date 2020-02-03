logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 February 2020 -
Port of Douala : RTC generates XAF3.26 bln in 1-month operation 

(Business in Cameroon) - Régie du terminal à conteneurs (RTC), the delegated authority created last January 2 by the port of Douala to replace Douala International Terminal (DIT), reports a turnover of XAF3.26 billion in one month of activity. Compared to the turnover reported during the same period in 2019 (XAF3.12 billion), this represents a 4% increase.

The turnover was the result of the wharfing of 19 ships (the same number in January 2019) and handling of 15 container ships (14 in January 2019).

During the period under review, RTC indicates that it handled 13,020 containers against 13,763 in January 2019, representing a 5% decrease.

As for full import containers leaving the terminal, there were 7,195 in January 2020 compared to 6,907 during the same period in 2019, representing a 4% increase.

There were 5,195 full export containers entering the terminal, the RTC claims, against 5,676 containers for the January 2019 period. This represents a drop of 8%.

