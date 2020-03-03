Cameroon : Local products contributed more to inflation than imported products in 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, the prices of local products increased faster than that of imported products in Cameroonian markets. Indeed, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), prices of imported goods rose by 2.2% (2.0% in 2018) while prices of local products rose by 2.6% (0.7% in 2018).

"The rise in the prices of imported products results from dysfunctions in the distribution chain, partly caused by the currency crisis. The crisis was probably accentuated by speculative actions of certain actors who take advantage of the confusion induced by the tightening of foreign exchange conditions,” INS experts indicate.

For local products, the increase in their prices observed throughout 2019 “results from the contraction of supply because of the socio-political crisis in crisis regions,” the report explains.

BRM