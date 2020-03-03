logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon : Local products contributed more to inflation than imported products in 2019

Cameroon : Local products contributed more to inflation than imported products in 2019
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 03 March 2020 14:18

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, the prices of local products increased faster than that of imported products in Cameroonian markets. Indeed, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), prices of imported goods rose by 2.2% (2.0% in 2018) while prices of local products rose by 2.6% (0.7% in 2018).

"The rise in the prices of imported products results from dysfunctions in the distribution chain, partly caused by the currency crisis. The crisis was probably accentuated by speculative actions of certain actors who take advantage of the confusion induced by the tightening of foreign exchange conditions,” INS experts indicate.

For local products, the increase in their prices observed throughout 2019 “results from the contraction of supply because of the socio-political crisis in crisis regions,” the report explains.  

BRM

back to top

Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey

africa-france-summit-stephanie-rivoa-presents-the-summit-s-economic-opportunities-to-alamine-ousmane-mey
On March 2, 2020, Stephanie Rivoa, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France Summit, met with Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Land...

Cameroon : New fungible treasury bonds issuance to be carried out on March 4, 2020

cameroon-new-fungible-treasury-bonds-issuance-to-be-carried-out-on-march-4-2020
Once again, Cameroon will try to raise XAF20 billion on the BEAC’s government securities market, according to an official release. The operation planned...

Cameroon : Local products contributed more to inflation than imported products in 2019

cameroon-local-products-contributed-more-to-inflation-than-imported-products-in-2019
In 2019, the prices of local products increased faster than that of imported products in Cameroonian markets. Indeed, according to a report by the...

Construction of Kribi-Lolable relaunched

construction-of-kribi-lolable-relaunched
Stopped since November 26, 2018, the construction of Kribi-Lolablé (38.5 km) expressway was relaunched in February 2020, according to reliable...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »