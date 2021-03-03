logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2021 -
The British High Commissioner to Cameroon promises to network Silicon Mountain with British firms

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 25, 2021, during an audience he granted to Malonma Essembe (an MP representing the Southwest), the British High Commissioner to Cameroon Rowan Laxton promised to take action to connect British companies with the developers of the Silicon Moutain, a start-up incubator based in Buea.

According to Silicon Mountain, should this promise be kept, between 100 to 500 jobs will be created, within 3-5 years, in this incubator in which the government wishes telecom giant Samsung C&T will invest.  

  "Silicon Mountain (...)  is a reference that could be boosted thanks to Korea's support. We think that with Samsung here, we will discuss all those opportunities. We will ensure continuity of the support provided by Korean experts to Cameroon in the priority sectors that will make our country an emerging country in 2035," said Cameroonian Minister of Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey, at the opening of the 8th edition of the Cameroon-Korea Economic and Energy Forum in May 2019.

