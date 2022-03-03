logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2022 -
Economy

CEMAC: The public securities market increasingly exposes banks to sovereign risks (BEAC)

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:32

(Business in Cameroon) - In the CEMAC region, the central Bank BEAC’s public securities market is increasing banks’ exposure to sovereign risks, the BEAC explains in its latest research report.  

According to the document, commercial banks buy and keep nearly 90% of the public securities issued in the region because of the lack of dynamism of the secondary market where securities are traded after issuance. For instance, in the CEMAC region, in 2020, that secondary market was just 0.04% of regional GDP against 1.26% in the WAEMU, 4.21% in Morocco, and 4.12% in France.  

The document also concludes that the multiplication of public securities issuances could contribute to the erosion of foreign reserves and ultimately compromise external stability. Therefore, to boost the capacity of primary dealers (banks mostly) to support the growing dynamism in the CEMAC public securities market without being exposed to sovereign risks, the central bank suggests the development of strategies that can propel the secondary market. One of the suggestions is that primary dealers must display public securities’ buy-sell prices and buy or sell at those prices when a potential investor shows interest per enforceable laws. 

S.A.

