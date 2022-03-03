port-of-limbe-gets-closer-to-operationalization-with-a-transitional-administration

(Business in Cameroon) - Charles Michaux Moukoko, the alternate managing director of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) inaugurated, on March 1, 2022, Thomas Ndive Mulongo as the deputy managing director of the transitional administration at the Port Authority of Limbe (PAL).

According to the communication department of the Port Authority of Douala, the appointment of a transitional administration for the Port Authority of Limbe marks its scission from the PAD, which will “nevertheless continue to support the new port.”

" (...) The transitional administration will be in charge of the management of the Port of Limbe’s operations. This is a gigantic step towards the operationalization of the PAL, which is now a port authority,” the communication department reveals. The appointment of an official in charge of the port of Limbe comes two years after a presidential decree organizing the port’s operations. That decree revived the project for the construction of a deep seaport in that seaside town of the South-West region. Indeed, after the presidential decree issued on May 5, 2020, Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe indicated that in the framework of the project, feasibility studies were carried out over ten years earlier, estimating the cost of the project at about XAF400 billion. Those studies are being updated since October 2019, the official added.

He further explained that the deep seaport of Limbe will be specialized in handling heavy products like hydrocarbons because of its proximity with the National Refining Company Sonara. It will also specialize in the handling of agricultural products since the South West is home to large banana plantations and is also an important cocoa-producing area.

S.A.