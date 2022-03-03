logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2022 -
Economy

Port of Limbe gets closer to operationalization with a transitional administration

Port of Limbe gets closer to operationalization with a transitional administration
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:34

(Business in Cameroon) - Charles Michaux Moukoko, the alternate managing director of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) inaugurated, on March 1, 2022, Thomas Ndive Mulongo as the deputy managing director of the transitional administration at the Port Authority of Limbe (PAL). 

According to the communication department of the Port Authority of Douala, the appointment of a transitional administration for the Port Authority of Limbe marks its scission from the PAD, which will “nevertheless continue to support the new port.”  

" (...) The transitional administration will be in charge of the management of the Port of Limbe’s operations. This is a gigantic step towards the operationalization of the PAL, which is now a port authority,” the communication department reveals. The appointment of an official in charge of the port of Limbe comes two years after a presidential decree organizing the port’s operations. That decree revived the project for the construction of a deep seaport in that seaside town of the South-West region. Indeed, after the presidential decree issued on May 5, 2020, Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe indicated that in the framework of the project, feasibility studies were carried out over ten years earlier, estimating the cost of the project at about XAF400 billion. Those studies are being updated since October 2019, the official added.  

He further explained that the deep seaport of Limbe will be specialized in handling heavy products like hydrocarbons because of its proximity with the National Refining Company Sonara. It will also specialize in the handling of agricultural products since the South West is home to large banana plantations and is also an important cocoa-producing area.  

S.A.

back to top

Camrail reports a rise in illegal occupants along the railway network

camrail-reports-a-rise-in-illegal-occupants-along-the-railway-network
Camrail, the concessionaire of Cameroon’s railroad network, published a memo on March 2, 2022, urging illegal occupants along its right-of-ways to vacate...

Douala-Bangui corridor: Transit resumes after one week strike

douala-bangui-corridor-transit-resumes-after-one-week-strike
The trucks parked since February 22, 2022, in Garoua-Boulaï, East Cameroon, because their drivers were refusing to cross the border to Bangui, resumed...

Money market: Cameroon to raise XAF110-150 bln through bond issues in H1-2022

money-market-cameroon-to-raise-xaf110-150-bln-through-bond-issues-in-h1-2022
For the first semester of 2022, Cameroon intends to raise between XAF110 and 150 billion through a series of bond issuance operations on the CEMAC central...

Port of Limbe gets closer to operationalization with a transitional administration

port-of-limbe-gets-closer-to-operationalization-with-a-transitional-administration
Charles Michaux Moukoko, the alternate managing director of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) inaugurated, on March 1, 2022, Thomas Ndive Mulongo as the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains