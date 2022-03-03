Money market: Cameroon to raise XAF110-150 bln through bond issues in H1-2022

(Business in Cameroon) - For the first semester of 2022, Cameroon intends to raise between XAF110 and 150 billion through a series of bond issuance operations on the CEMAC central bank BEAC’s public securities market. The program, which will be launched on March 7, 2022, by the Ministry of Finance, is composed of four specific issuances of two, five, and six-year bonds backed by 3.5%, 5.5%, and 6% interest respectively.

For those operations, Cameroon stayed in line with its controlled interest rate policy because of the confidence investors have in its signature. For the 6-year bonds nevertheless, the interest rate backing them is slightly revised upwards from 5.8% in 2021 to 6% (which is the interest rate the country paid on its 7-year bonds in 2021).

As the Ministry of Finance usually explains, investors are more reluctant to invest in securities whose maturity period exceeds five years. This could explain the slight adjustment of interest rates to entice those investors. At the same time, the interest rate on the 2-year bonds to be issued this semester has been slightly revised from 3.4% in 2021 to 3.5%.

According to the schedule published by the Ministry of Finance, on March 7, 2022, the country will issue 5-year bonds to raise between XAF40 and 60 billion. The remaining three operations will be carried out in May 2022.

Towards a XAF200 billion bond issuance operation?

Specifically, on May 2, 2022, Cameroon will issue 2-year bonds in a bid to raise between XAF15 and 20 billion. On May 30, the country will go back to the securities market with 5 and 6-year bonds to raise XAF30-40 billion (with the 5-year bonds) and XAF25-30 billion (with the 6-year bonds).

To succeed in those fundraising operations, Cameroon is betting on its network of 21 primary dealers but also on the credibility of its signature. Indeed, recently, the Ministry of Finance revealed that from the creation of the BEAC public securities market in 2011 to 2021, Cameroon has repaid over XAF3000 billion of funds raised in that market without defaulting on a single deadline. This fact alone makes the country a credible investment opportunity.

By setting its fundraising target of the public securities market to XAF110-150 billion, Cameroon gives an idea of the envelope it could be targeting on the regional financial market (BVMAC) where it is expected to resume issuing operations in 2022, after three years out.

If the country’s operations prove successful and it raises the whole XAF150 billion on the public securities market, it could try to capitalize on the diversity of investors operating on the BVMAC to raise up to XAF200 billion on that market. Added to the XAF150 billion already raised on the public securities market, this would make the XAF350 billion the 2022 finance law authorized the country to raise through issuance of public securities. All these funds will finance new and ongoing infrastructures, the finance law stresses.

