Yaoundé - 03 March 2022 -
Economy

Camrail reports a rise in illegal occupants along the railway network

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail, the concessionaire of Cameroon’s railroad network, published a memo on March 2, 2022, urging illegal occupants along its right-of-ways to vacate as soon as possible.  The company explains that occupying right-of-ways can cause accidents. 

Also, recently, there has been an upsurge of residents building stores and other infrastructure on and around the track to notably selling products, Camrail adds. 

The company then warns those illegal occupants that as the concessionaire of the railroad network, its authorization must be sought before any work along the railway track is carried out. Anyone carrying out those works without authorization is exposed to legal proceedings and even covers the costs required to remove the infrastructures built.  

According to the Interministerial Committee on Railway Infrastructure (Comifer) and the Committee on Passenger Transport (CTV), in 2020, 109 railroad incidents were recorded in Cameroon.  Most of the incidents recorded involved users parking their vehicles along railway tracks (leading to several deaths in 2021), pedestrians crossing at right-of-ways, and vandalism acts on railway equipment.  

