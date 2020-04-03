cameroon-creates-a-solidarity-fund-to-fight-covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, recently prescribed the creation of a solidarity fund in the framework of the fight against the Coronavirus which started spreading in the country since March 6, 2020, when the first case was confirmed.

Following the presidential prescription, the fund was instantly endowed with an initial amount of XAF1 billion. However, even before the launch of the fund, some of the economic agents operating in the country had already sent financial donations to help the government fight the pandemic.

For instance, days ago, refining company SCR MAYA & Cie handed a check of XAF150 million to the Minister of Public Health André Mama Fouda. Just before that company, French metallurgist Prometal had donated XAF100 million to the Cameroonian government. Other donations of XAF150 million and XAF100 million came respectively from UBA Group and businessman Baba Dan Pullo. More donors are joining the list with cash and medical equipment donations.

BRM