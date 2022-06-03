Cameroon: Banana exports grew 27.8% YoY at end of May 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - Banana exports in Cameroon leaped 27.8% year-on-year at the end of May this year. Overall, 16,505 tons of fruit were sold on the international market over the period.

According to official stats, the market leader -Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), shipped 13,623 tons of bananas in May 2022, up 27.41% against 9,888 tons in May 2021. The second most dynamic exporter, the public company Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), recorded a 37.8% increase with 1,805 tons sold in May 2022, against 1,121 tons in May 2021. The minor player Boh Plantations Plc (BPL) followed the same trend, selling 179 tons more between the two periods (1,077 tons against 898 tons). That made an increase of 16.6%.

This performance was predicted in the business cycle forecast test published last April by the Bank of Central African States (Beac). "Banana production should increase in the second quarter of 2022, benefiting mainly from the maturation of plantations in 2021, and to a lesser extent, the resumption of activities in some plantations of the CDC that faced insecurity last year," the report said.

Sylvain