logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 July 2020 -
Economy

Chinese firm CWE given 60-day ultimatum to deliver Nkolessong-Nding road in Cameroon’s central region

Chinese firm CWE given 60-day ultimatum to deliver Nkolessong-Nding road in Cameroon’s central region
  • Comments   -   Friday, 03 July 2020 04:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Sixty days. That is how many days Cameroon’s minister of public works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, gave the Chinese firm China International Water and Electric Corp (CWE) to complete its construction works on the Nkolessong-Nding road (89 km) and the Nanga-Eboko-Bifogo axis (6 km). 

The deadline, issued on 1 July 2020, comes as the CWE halted all works on the project six months ago, with only 11 km left to complete. “There is no way building 11 km of road will take six months. It is unacceptable,” complained Djoumessi.

The official’s discontent is quite understandable especially since the Chinese contractor already received a XAF1.734 billion payment (which corresponds to 73.04% of the total amount agreed) and used up 94.02% of the planned schedule. 

In response to the ultimatum given by Cameroonian authorities, executives at the CWE assured they were committed to complete the project while explaining that the delays are due to the unavailability of the asphalt needed to pursue works and the fact that Chinese engineers working on the project are stranded in China as borders are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

CWE, it should be noted, was awarded the above-mentioned project five years ago for XAF43.998 billion. And while this is not the first time the Chinese company delayed in the related works, its main excuse in the past was that the government failed to make payments on time. 

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon validates a territorial communities’ development program based on the Employment Intensive Investment approach

cameroon-validates-a-territorial-communities-development-program-based-on-the-employment-intensive-investment-approach
Cameroon recently validated an integrated national program aimed at developing decentralized territorial communities using the Employment Intensive...

Cameroon: The General Tax Directorate reminds taxpayers of the special mitigation provisions in the 2020 finance law

cameroon-the-general-tax-directorate-reminds-taxpayers-of-the-special-mitigation-provisions-in-the-2020-finance-law
The General Tax Directorate (DGI), in a recent note, reminded Cameroonian taxpayers of a tax moderation procedure that will help them clear their tax...

Cameroon prepares to officially resume flights after keeping borders closed over the past three months

cameroon-prepares-to-officially-resume-flights-after-keeping-borders-closed-over-the-past-three-months
In Cameroon, the government is finalizing a protocol to manage international flights, as the country prepares to resume air transport. This was disclosed...

Chinese firm CWE given 60-day ultimatum to deliver Nkolessong-Nding road in Cameroon’s central region

chinese-firm-cwe-given-60-day-ultimatum-to-deliver-nkolessong-nding-road-in-cameroon-s-central-region
Sixty days. That is how many days Cameroon’s minister of public works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, gave the Chinese firm China International Water...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »