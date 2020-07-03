logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 July 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: The General Tax Directorate reminds taxpayers of the special mitigation provisions in the 2020 finance law

Cameroon: The General Tax Directorate reminds taxpayers of the special mitigation provisions in the 2020 finance law
  • Comments   -   Friday, 03 July 2020 04:03

(Business in Cameroon) - The General Tax Directorate (DGI), in a recent note, reminded Cameroonian taxpayers of a tax moderation procedure that will help them clear their tax arrears.

According to the note, this is a special transaction procedure contained in article 16 of the 2020 finance law. It is a contract by which the tax administration and the taxpayer put an end to a dispute or a collection procedure by granting reciprocal concessions that will lead to tax moderation. According to the DGI, with this procedure, "the Cameroonian state, concerned about improving the business climate, offers taxpayers the following possibilities: strengthen their balance sheets by releasing them from tax arrears or putting an end to litigation procedures whose outcome is uncertain for them."

This note comes at the right time since the procedure’s application period (January 1 to December 31, 2020) is gradually running to an end. It concerns taxes issued by December 31, 2018, and does not include tax arrears whose payments are being made in the framework of a reciprocal debt offsetting procedure. This means that applications for taxes and duties issued from January 1, 2019, onward are not acceptable. Also, for tax arrears being paid in the framework of a reciprocal debt offsetting procedure, even if they were issued before January 1, 2019, the application would not be received either.

back to top

Cameroon validates a territorial communities’ development program based on the Employment Intensive Investment approach

cameroon-validates-a-territorial-communities-development-program-based-on-the-employment-intensive-investment-approach
Cameroon recently validated an integrated national program aimed at developing decentralized territorial communities using the Employment Intensive...

Cameroon: The General Tax Directorate reminds taxpayers of the special mitigation provisions in the 2020 finance law

cameroon-the-general-tax-directorate-reminds-taxpayers-of-the-special-mitigation-provisions-in-the-2020-finance-law
The General Tax Directorate (DGI), in a recent note, reminded Cameroonian taxpayers of a tax moderation procedure that will help them clear their tax...

Cameroon prepares to officially resume flights after keeping borders closed over the past three months

cameroon-prepares-to-officially-resume-flights-after-keeping-borders-closed-over-the-past-three-months
In Cameroon, the government is finalizing a protocol to manage international flights, as the country prepares to resume air transport. This was disclosed...

Chinese firm CWE given 60-day ultimatum to deliver Nkolessong-Nding road in Cameroon’s central region

chinese-firm-cwe-given-60-day-ultimatum-to-deliver-nkolessong-nding-road-in-cameroon-s-central-region
Sixty days. That is how many days Cameroon’s minister of public works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, gave the Chinese firm China International Water...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »