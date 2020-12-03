Cameroon repaid XAF2,102 bln of debt in Jan-Sep 2020, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté reveals

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon repaid XAF2,102 billion of debt during the first nine months of 2020, according to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté (photo). The latter disclosed the figure on November 25, 2020, while presenting the country’s 2021 economic and financial program before the parliament.

According to the official, the normal debt servicing during the period was XAF1,776 billion while XAF326 billion was for payment arrears. During the period, the country continued to borrow money, mainly through its usual fund-raising operations on the sub-regional money market launched in 2011 by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC).

The Prime Minister revealed that over the said period, Cameroon raised XAF614 bln from the above-mentioned market to fund the state’s cash needs and development projects. These funds were complemented by the funds from external partners.

BRM