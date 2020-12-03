Petroleum products: 5,800 people currently employed in the distribution sub-category, MINEE informs

(Business in Cameroon) - Petroleum products’ distribution currently provides jobs to about 5,800 Cameroonians, according to information recently published by the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee).

The same source informs that the distribution generates an average of XAF140 billion of tax earning annually for the country. It also reveals that during the first ten months of the 2020 fiscal year, eight new licenses were granted, bringing to fifty-nine the number of companies approved for the distribution of petroleum products.

According to the MINEE, Cameroon continued its petroleum products’ distribution projects through the construction and operation of six new filling stations over the reference period, bringing the total number of filling stations in the country to 841 as of October 16, 2020; 35% of them are located in rural areas. The ministry also indicates that to improve access to petroleum products and domestic gas in areas with fragile ecology, a project is being elaborated in collaboration with the Hydrocarbons Prices Stabilization Fund (CSPH) to build pilot filling stations in those areas. However, the outcome of the project is not yet available.

