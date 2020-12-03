Cameroon: XAF10 bln of goods seized this year in the framework of anti-smuggling operation Halcomi

(Business in Cameroon) - A few years ago, the directorate general of customs intensified its fight for the protection of the Cameroonian market under the operation Halcomi (Halte au commerce illicite). The operation was launched to combat smuggling and counterfeiting, due to which Cameroon loses revenues estimated at about XAF200 billion yearly. According to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté, in the framework of the operation, the customs administration seized goods worth XAF10 billion this year.

Indeed, hardly a day goes by without traffickers and other fraudsters falling into the net of customs officers deployed in the framework of Halcomi.

The largest seizures are generally made at the borders with Nigeria (especially in the northern part of the country) or in the southern region bordering Equatorial Guinea. Because of the Wouri river (whose shores are home to all kinds of traffic), Douala and its neighboring towns are also hunting grounds scoured by Halcomi’s agents.

BRM