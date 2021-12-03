logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 December 2021 -
Cameroon: Telecom Minister orders suspension of an illegal 5G operator's services

(Business in Cameroon) - Last December 1, Cameron’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li LIkeng (photo) signed a release ordering a local NGO and its American partner to stop their illegal 5G offers. “I recently learned through social media that on October 4, 2021, a Cameroonian NGO named   Likalo Li Sanaga, in partnership with an American NGO named Remember Africa, showcasing the 5G wireless telecommunication services at its headquarters in Yaoundé. The NGO also distributed products and accessories that allow access to the said services,” the official wrote.

The said NGOs have no license to operate as electronic communication service providers in Cameroon, she informed before asking the concerned parties to “immediately stop their illegal activities or expose themselves to sanctions…”.

Currently, Cameroon has not yet delivered a 5G operating license. In a legal announcement published on August 13, 2021, telecom operator MTN Cameroon announced it submitted a request to the local telecom regulator ART to deploy the 5G technology in the country. Therefore, it could be the first operator to offer 5G services in Cameroon. 

BRM

