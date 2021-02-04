Cameroon: Public funds misappropriation generated XAF489 bln of illicit financial flows in 2016-2018 (ANIF)

(Business in Cameroon) - Public funds misappropriation generated XAF489.6 billion of illicit financial flows between 2016 and 2018, according to a recent report published by the National Agency of Financial Investigation (ANIF).

The ANIF estimates the financial flows generated by public funds misappropriation were XAF438.86 billion in 2018, XAF5.19 billion in 2017, and XAF45.57 billion in 2016. To launder the money embezzled from the public treasury, ANIF adds, some people invest in the real estate sector, some in auto sales, and others set up hardware stores, gambling halls, casinos, foundations, and charity organizations.

According to the agency, public funds misappropriation (which is increasingly becoming popular) and crimes in government procurements (whose legislation assimilates those crimes as attacks against the public funds) constitute a moderate threat for the country.

The report adds that as a moderate threat, there are legal and institutional measures against public funds misappropriation and the sentences are dissuasive (up to 30 years imprisonment). Yet, there are people who still embezzle public funds.

In the last decade, Cameroon convicted high-ranking state officials, including a former Prime Minister, secretaries-general of the presidency of the Republic, and ministers. But for some NGOs, like Transparency International, these operations are perceived as political gestures, therefore, they do not deter civil servants from misappropriating public funds.

S.A.