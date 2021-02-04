logoBC
04 February 2021

Cameroon exported 49,300 tons of aluminium in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently, in the CEMAC region, only Cameroon exports aluminum. This is revealed by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in its recently published report on the Q4-2020 evolution of CEMAC export commodity prices.

According to the figures, the country exported 49,300 tons of aluminum at XAF1,096,600 per ton in 2020. This means that the country collected  XAF54 billion by exporting the metal mainly in the construction, car and airplane manufacture as well as power lines and food packaging manufacture.

Let’s note that Cameroon’s 2020 aluminum export is down by 2,700 tons compared with the about 52,000 tons it exported in 2019. Also, its revenues from those exports were down year-on-year because, in 2019, the metal was exported at XAF1.2 million per ton. This means that in 2019, the country earned XAF62.4 billion by exporting the metal and the 2020 performance is down by XAF8.4 billion year-on-year.  

The decline in Cameroon’s aluminum sales is in line with the international economic situation marked by the coronavirus health crisis, which turned into an economic crisis. Because of the confinements in several industrialized countries, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers was expecting automobile sales to fall by 2% in 2020. Therefore, steel prices could be affected in 2021, the association forecasted.  

Sylvain Andzongo

