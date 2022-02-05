Cameroon: Chocolate producer Ferrero increases capital 700% to XAF3.26 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - Ferrero Cameroon, the local subsidiary of Italian group Ferrero, carried out a series of operations that increased its capital by XAF2.86 billion, compensating its XAF2.5 billion net loss and clearing a XAF5.4 billion debt, a legal announcement published last February 3 reveals.

According to the announcement, it all started at the extraordinary general meeting held in Alba (Italy), the parent company’s headquarters, on December 30, 2021. To clear the XAF5.4 billion debt Ferrero Cameroon owed one of its shareholders, it was decided that the subsidiary would increase its capital by that amount and allocate the corresponding shares to the creditor.

The creditor-shareholder whose identity has not been disclosed thus became the majority shareholder in Ferrero Cameroon with 93% of the capital that rose from XAF408.69 million to 5.831082 billion.

The new majority shareholder then authorized a capital reduction by XAF2.56 billion to clear part of the company’s net losses. The new capital thus came down to XAF3.26 billion, representing about 700% of the starting XAF408.69 million.

The aim of those financial operations has not been clearly stated but in the case that the majority shareholder is still Italian group Ferrero, the assumption would be that through those operations, the group intends to strengthen its subsidiary’s balance sheet and give it a better value to position it for a new development step.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Ferrero is one of the most competitive foreign companies in the production of chocolate and spreads in Cameroon. It employs about 200 workers. During the 2019-2020 cocoa season, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board ranked it as the second-largest cocoa processor in Cameroon with 717 tons of cocoa processed during the said season.

Sylvain Andzongo