Cameroon: “Only 8% of insurance companies have mobile apps accessible to insureds” (Activa’s Yves Miyoo)

“(Business in Cameroon) - Although 96% of the insurance companies operating in Cameroon have their business applications, only 8% of them have a mobile application (Assou et al., 2020) accessible to the insureds.” This statement is from Yves Miyoo, IT manager for insurance group Activa, according to the recent newsletter published by GICAM, the largest employers’ grouping in Cameroon.

According to Yves Miyoo, such an outstanding proportion of the insurance companies do not have a mobile application accessible to insureds because there are no competent resources, internal or external, capable of understanding the quality requirements and constraints of the insurance business.

In addition, he explains, the preconceived ideas that say ‘when companies go digital there is job shedding and dehumanization of the labor market’ is an obstacle.

Basing his opinion on a risk-benefit assessment, he indicates that insurance companies operating in Cameroon must take the opportunity offered by the Covid-19 by leaping into the digital world and therefore making multi-year technological breaks.

For Yves Miyoo, going digital will provide several benefits to insurance companies. Those benefits include providing insurance access to a wider audience, improving customer service by reducing requests’ processing times, and increasing revenues through the marketing of new and innovative products.

Also, the companies could reduce their operating costs through the use of new communication channels like virtual meeting rooms, reduction of manual or paper-based tasks with digital apps, and operation optimization.

