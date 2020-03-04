logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2020 -
Cameroon requests Israel’s support for the development of an incubator system

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 04 March 2020 13:59

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 28, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin granted an audience to the new Israeli ambassador Isi Yanouka. During the audience, the Cameroonian official requested Israel’s support for the development of an incubator system in Cameroon.

"This country is an excellent partner in this regard. It has provided us with the best 3D laboratory in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said in admiration of Israel's expertise in the development of business incubators.

Achille Bassilekin also informed his host that since 26 January 2020, Cameroon has had a regulatory framework organizing the operation of incubation structures. This framework attests of the Cameroonian government's ambition to make the country a fertile ground for business incubation for a more competitive economy.

BRM

