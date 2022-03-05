logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2022 -
Yagoua-Bongor: Cameroon to recruit civil engineers for technology transfer

  • Comments   -   Friday, 04 March 2022 13:23

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi recently issued a call for applications for the recruitment of civil engineers.

The recruitment was launched in the framework of the technology transfer component of the project for the construction of the Yagoua (Cameroon)- Bongor (Chad) bridge over the Logone River.  

According to Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, it is part of the agreement between Cameroon and Chad to develop local expertise in the construction of engineering structures. In that regard, Cameroonian and Chadian authorities must send young civil engineers (four by Chad and four by Cameroon) to join the construction team of the consortium (Razel Cameroun/Razel-Bec/Sotcocog) in charge of the works. 

The selected engineers will be involved (for a 3-year renewable term or even till the end of the works) in the various phases of the construction work. Interested candidates should have two years of experience maximum. The applications are expected by March 31, 2022, in both project countries (Chad and Cameroon).  

This 620-meter long Yagoua- Bongor bridge will be the second similar infrastructure connecting the two countries after the Nguéli bridge that connects Kousseri, in Cameroon, to Ndjamena, the Chadian capital. Its construction works, to be carried out by the Razel Cameroon-Razel Fayat-Sotcocog consortium, will last 36 months. For its construction, in May 2020, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a €40 million (XAF26.2 billion) grant for Cameroon and Chad. 

Sylvain Andzongo

