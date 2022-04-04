sabc-launches-new-drink-to-compete-with-american-cola

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian brewing company SABC announced the launch of a new soft drink. The “World Cola” was presented last April 1 by MD Emmanuel De Tailly (pictured) during a meeting with business media in Yaoundé.

When asked if this new product would compete with Coca-Cola, the world-famous drink that the company already markets, Emmanuel De Tailly reassured that "World Cola was launched for people with weak purchasing power. It is an alternative to a premium product like Coca-Cola". With this comment, the Manager hinted that the new product will cost way less than Coca-Cola. He revealed that the new drink is already available in Congo and Gabon, where Castel Group, whose Cameroonian subsidiary is SABC, is also active. “We want to promote the made-in-Cameroon to generate more local value and at the same time continue our strategic partnership with Coca-Cola,” explains the Managing Director.

Let’s note that while World Cola will not compete with Coca-Cola, it will surely compete with beverages like American Cola, marketed by Source Du Pays S.A.

