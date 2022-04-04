logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 April 2022 -
Gracedom Invest to build a fruit juice, beverage, and mineral water production plant in Kake

  • Comments   -   Monday, 04 April 2022 16:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Environment, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh, announced on April 1 the holding, from April 18 to 23, 2022, of "public hearings relating to the detailed environmental and social impact study of the project for the construction and operation of a plant for the production of fruit juices, soft drinks, dairy products and mineral water in Kake, Littoral region.”

This study was submitted by Gracedom Invest, a company run by Cameroonian Jacqueline Dongmo who is investing in the project. The public hearings, which will take place from 10 am to 4 pm at the chiefdom of Badou-Kake, “aim to collect public comments on the study.

In addition to contributing to job creation, the new project is expected to strengthen competition in the local market for mineral and table water, soft drinks, fruit juices, and dairy products.

