logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 July 2023 -
Economy

Meat production rose 12% YoY in 2021, despite swine fever outbreak (INS)

Meat production rose 12% YoY in 2021, despite swine fever outbreak (INS)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 12:58

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon produced 270,000 tons of meat in 2021, up 12% year-over-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). 

"There has been a year-on-year increase in the quantity of all types of meat. Beef, estimated at 125,000 tons, still accounts for the majority of production (46%), followed by poultry, pork, sheep, and goat meat, with respective outputs of 52.6 kilotons (19%), 44.1 kilotons (16%), 27.7 kilotons (10%) and 20.3 kilotons (8%)," the INS explains in its recently-published 2021 report on the state of the livestock, fisheries, and animal husbandry subsectors.

This increase -stronger than the increase in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was raging- was recorded at a time when the country, particularly the West and one of the most important pig farming areas, was facing an outbreak of African swine fever.

The outbreak, which led the government to ban the transport and sale of pigs in the affected region, resulted in the slaughter of 90,000 pigs within three months. According to the Western region’s pig trade organization, 22.5% of the 400,000 pigs identified in the region were slaughtered during that period. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon’s milk production dropped 12% YoY in 2021, despite eased COVID-19 impacts

cameroon-s-milk-production-dropped-12-yoy-in-2021-despite-eased-covid-19-impacts
In 2021, Cameroon produced 16 kilotons of milk, down 12% year-on-year,  according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This...

Brewing company Brasaf temporarily suspends staff over “decline” in sales and production

brewing-company-brasaf-temporarily-suspends-staff-over-decline-in-sales-and-production
Some thirty employees of Brasserie Samuel Foyou (Brasaf), the latest brewing company to open in Cameroon,  were temporarily suspended from work on...

Textile industry: The Cameroonian army announces a factory in Mengong

textile-industry-the-cameroonian-army-announces-a-factory-in-mengong
Cameroon's Ministry of Defense is currently finalizing a project for the construction of a textile factory in Mengong, in the South. Defense Minister...

Meat production rose 12% YoY in 2021, despite swine fever outbreak (INS)

meat-production-rose-12-yoy-in-2021-despite-swine-fever-outbreak-ins
Cameroon produced 270,000 tons of meat in 2021, up 12% year-over-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  "There has been a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »