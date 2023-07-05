Meat production rose 12% YoY in 2021, despite swine fever outbreak (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon produced 270,000 tons of meat in 2021, up 12% year-over-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"There has been a year-on-year increase in the quantity of all types of meat. Beef, estimated at 125,000 tons, still accounts for the majority of production (46%), followed by poultry, pork, sheep, and goat meat, with respective outputs of 52.6 kilotons (19%), 44.1 kilotons (16%), 27.7 kilotons (10%) and 20.3 kilotons (8%)," the INS explains in its recently-published 2021 report on the state of the livestock, fisheries, and animal husbandry subsectors.

This increase -stronger than the increase in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was raging- was recorded at a time when the country, particularly the West and one of the most important pig farming areas, was facing an outbreak of African swine fever.

The outbreak, which led the government to ban the transport and sale of pigs in the affected region, resulted in the slaughter of 90,000 pigs within three months. According to the Western region’s pig trade organization, 22.5% of the 400,000 pigs identified in the region were slaughtered during that period.

