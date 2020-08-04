logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 August 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon launches the 3rd phase of its economic partnership agreement with the EU

Cameroon launches the 3rd phase of its economic partnership agreement with the EU
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 04 August 2020 18:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Today August 4, 2020, the third phase of the economic partnership agreement between Cameroon and the European Union commenced. In this framework, the customs tariffs on products in the third category will be progressively dismantled, at the rate of 10% per year, until 2029 when the tariffs will be reduced by 100%.  

According to customs authorities, the products concerned by this phase are those that yield high tax revenues: fuel, cement, motorcycles as well as passenger and transport vehicles.

The country started implementing the first phase on August 4, 2016. During that phase, it gradually dismantled, at the rate of 25% per year, the customs tariffs on products aimed at reducing poverty and improving residents’ wellbeing. These tariffs were fully dismantled on August 4, 2019.

The products concerned by this phase are notably medical equipment, farm inputs pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, pesticides other than insecticides, cakes, paper and cardboard, pole bitumen and other petroleum residues, soda, gypsum, chalk, lime, gas, inorganic and organic chemicals, computers, special purpose motor vehicles, tractors, motorcycle parts and accessories, bicycles and wheelchairs, laboratory, and medical equipment, etc.

The second phase started on August 4, 2017, for a yearly 15% dismantling of customs tariffs on products aimed at boosting local production. The tariffs will be reduced by 100% in 2023. The products concerned here are plasters, lime, marble, clinker, inputs for food industries (odoriferous mixes... for food or beverage industries, yeasts, etc.), wire rods, generators, and rotary electric converters, machines, and appliances, motor vehicles for the transport of goods (trucks, etc.), trailers and semi-trailers, wheelbarrows, some vehicle parts and accessories (bumpers, belts, brakes, wheels, clutches).

Over its three phases, the agreement will gradually open Cameroon’s market to imports from the European Union.  

As of March 31, 2020, according to Cameroonian customs, the country had lost XAF16 billion of customs revenues by implementing this economic partnership agreement. 

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon launches the 3rd phase of its economic partnership agreement with the EU

cameroon-launches-the-3rd-phase-of-its-economic-partnership-agreement-with-the-eu
Today August 4, 2020, the third phase of the economic partnership agreement between Cameroon and the European Union commenced. In this framework, the...

Etienne Valère Olougou plans to invest XAF9 bln in the production of dairy products and biogas in Adamaoua

etienne-valere-olougou-plans-to-invest-xaf9-bln-in-the-production-of-dairy-products-and-biogas-in-adamaoua
Cameroonian Etienne Valère Olougou plans to invest XAF9 billion in the construction of a dairy porducts (milk, yoghurt and cheese) and biogas production...

100 people who make the Cameroonian economy

100-people-who-make-the-cameroonian-economy
To celebrate the 100th issue of the french edition of the Business in Cameroon magazine, our staff decided to compile and publish a list of 100 people who...

Cameroon: Cocoa prices drop below XAF1,000 for the first time since Q1-2019

cameroon-cocoa-prices-drop-below-xaf1-000-for-the-first-time-since-q1-2019
Since late July 2020, the average coca prices per kilogram in production areas in Cameroon has dropped below XAF1,000. According to système d’information...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »