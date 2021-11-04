Cameroon: Kiwipay, Bolloré, and customs administration partner to boost e-commerce

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 3, 2021, in Yaounde, French logistics group Bolloré Transport & Logistics (BTL), Cameroonian customs, and Singaporean e-commerce firm KiwiPay signed a memorandum of understanding to develop e-commerce in Cameroon and guarantee payment of customs duties on e-commerce products.

Specifically, in the framework of the memorandum, BTL will handle customs duties and settle the duties on goods imported through air or sea. That way, it will facilitate import procedures and reduce the delivery time of goods sold through Kiwipay’s platform KiwiGo.

"This memorandum, which binds us for three years, is the result of the Customs-Business Forum, promoted by the World Customs Organization (WCO), and the agreement signed in 2015 between Bolloré Transport & Logistics and the customs administration. It thus offers the Directorate General of Customs the opportunity to take part in the development of e-commerce in Cameroon. It also helps improve the collection of customs duties generated by that type of commerce," said Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, the Director-General of Customs.

"This partnership with KiwiPay Central Africa marks our desire to anticipate and meet the upcoming challenges related to the growth of e-commerce in Cameroon. Our innovative and scalable solutions are perfectly adapted to the new needs of customers and are implemented by teams fully prepared to bring their expertise to the competitiveness of the economy of Cameroon,” comments Serge Agnero, BTL's newly appointed Director for the Gulf of Guinea region.

As a reminder, the KiwiGo application developed by KiwiPay offers users services such as grocery delivery, carpooling, food delivery, cab, e-commerce, hotel service payments, international remittances, e-wallet, and other booking services. It is more diversified than many e-commerce platforms present in the Cameroonian market.

BRM