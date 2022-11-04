Cameroon: MAGZI calls on local investors to exploit the Bamenda industrial zone

(Business in Cameroon) - Christol Georges Manon, head of the Industrial Zones Development and Management Authority (MAGZI), issued a statement yesterday calling local investors, especially those from Bamenda, to exploit the industrial zone recently built in the region.

“After the industrial zone was created, 8 years ago, we were expecting local investors to be interested in it given the quality of infrastructures there. But we are surprised to see that no one is coming, although the project seemed to be welcomed in the region,” Christol Georges Manon said.

“We don’t think it is just because of the situation in the Northwest region (where Bamenda is located, ed). I’m inviting all interested investors, both national and foreign, and in particular those from this region to tap into this opportunity offered by the President of the Republic [...] I would like to see investments that will contribute to the return of peace in the region and the improvement of the welfare of the population through the establishment of industrial production units, the creation of wealth, income, and employment,” the official concluded.

The Bamenda industrial zone was delivered on November 13, 2014. The project cost more than CFA2 billion and covers about 45 ha fully developed. It includes a 2x1 lane asphalt concrete access road, 1.2 km long, connecting to the national road n°11; a 2.7 km road network entirely paved, consisting of a main road and 04 secondary roads; an electricity line; and an autonomous drinking water supply network equipped with an 80m3 reservoir.

Written by S.A.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN