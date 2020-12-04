logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 December 2020 -
Cameroon exported 16,498 tons of banana in Nov-2020, down by 0.21% MoM

  • Comments   -   Friday, 04 December 2020 14:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 16,498 tons of banana in November 2020, according to figures disclosed by the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam).

This performance is bearish because, in October, the country exported 16,534 tons. This represents a drop of 36 tons (-0.21%) of performance between October and November 2020.

The performance was due to the decline in the production of state-owned agribusiness company CDC and PHP (the local subsidiary of French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille and leader of the Cameroonian market). During the period, the production of the CDC dropped by 49 tons (from 781 to 732 tons). For PHP, its production dropped by 187 tons (from 14,650 to 14,463 tons).

Only Boh Plantations (the third-largest operator in the sector in Cameroon), saw its performance grow from 1,103 to 1,303 tons. This represents an increase of 200 tons between October and November 2020.

Sylvain Andzongo

