camair-co-has-transported-12-tons-of-freight-since-activity-resumption-on-oct-18-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned carrier Camair Co has transported over 12 tons of freight on domestic routes since its flight resumption on October 18, 2020 (after eight months of activity cessation). This was revealed by LouisGeorges Njipendi Kouotou, general director of the carrier.

According to the company's estimates, the yearly air cargo market in Cameroon is about 25,505 tons. International freight largely dominates this market, but Cameroonian authorities intend to truly position Camair Co on the market as part of the strategy aimed at restructuring the company.

For the time being, three foreign companies share 77% of the air cargo market in Cameroon, we learn from good sources. With 29% of the market share, Ethiopian Airlines is the leader. Then comes Brussels Airlines (28%) and Air France (which in 2013 was controlling 55% of the market but is now controlling only 20%, according to the Aviation authority).

Cargolux, one of the world leaders in cargo freight, comes 4th in the Cameroonian market with 14% of the market share. The Luxembourg cargo carrier landed for the first time at Douala airport in October 2017, after opening its 34th and 35th lines in Africa. The lines connect to Lubumbashi (DR Congo) and Douala.

BRM