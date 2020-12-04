CEMAC: BDEAC estimates its financial contributions at XAF1,449 bln over 45 years of existence

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 3, 2020, while commemorating its 45 years of existence, the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) presented its financial interventions in the CEMAC zone.

"BDEAC's interventions have had a broad socio-economic impact in the CEMAC member countries. An overall amount of XAF1,449,279 billion was invested in various sectors such as education, health, industry, and agro-industry, agricultural and rural development, telecommunications, road, port, and airport infrastructure, and energy," the banking institution indicates.

The BDEAC believes that it is an ally of choice in the financing of development projects that are economically viable, socially inclusive, environmentally neutral, and financially profitable, in the CEMAC subregion and other non-regional member countries if its interests so require.

The Bank aims to play a leading role in the management of the subregion's ecosystems and the elaboration of effective economic solutions to combat the effects of climate change in Central Africa. In this regard, it is engaged in an accreditation process for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) which will ultimately help raise appropriate resources for sustainable development in Central Africa.

With a share capital of XAF1,200 billion, the Bank's shareholding is composed of Class A and B shareholders. The holders of Class A shares are the CEMAC countries (which hold 50.88% of the shares, i.e. XAF610.56 billion).

Class B shareholders are institutions and States that are not members of the CEMAC region. They are namely, the African Development Bank (ADB), the Bank of Central African States (Beac), the CEMAC Commission, France, Kuwait, Libya, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (ADEA), and the African Solidarity Fund (ASF). They hold 35.50% of the shares while the remaining 13.62% has not yet been subscribed.

