Cameroon: ENEO installed 47 000 smart prepaid meters in 2020, eyes 200k installations in 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Electric utility Eneo, reveals that in 2020, it installed 47,000 prepaid electricity meters in two pilot cities in Cameroon: Yaoundé and Douala.

The company explains that the modernization of metering equipment aims to give beneficiaries control over their consumption. Therefore, they will no longer be stressed while expecting electricity bills and they can change their consumption habits by activating the energy-saving mode when necessary.

Also, the smart device has a remote payment solution, therefore, helping consumers avoid the inconveniences caused when they pay via partners when the deadline is close or has passed. For the 2021 fiscal year, Eneo plans to install over 200,000 additional smart prepaid meters.

According to the company, those smart meters are connected to the "Metering Management System" (MMS), a system acquired in 2009 for remote meter readings.

Let’s note that in 2020, the electric utility got 123,000 new active customers, bringing its client base to 1,483,940 active customers, which are households and businesses securely connected to the grid.

