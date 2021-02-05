logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 February 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Economy

Cameroon: ENEO installed 47 000 smart prepaid meters in 2020, eyes 200k installations in 2021

Cameroon: ENEO installed 47 000 smart prepaid meters in 2020, eyes 200k installations in 2021
  • Comments   -   Friday, 05 February 2021 13:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Electric utility Eneo, reveals that in 2020, it installed 47,000 prepaid electricity meters in two pilot cities in Cameroon: Yaoundé and Douala.

The company explains that the modernization of metering equipment aims to give beneficiaries control over their consumption. Therefore, they will no longer be stressed while expecting electricity bills and they can change their consumption habits by activating the energy-saving mode when necessary.

Also, the smart device has a remote payment solution, therefore, helping consumers avoid the inconveniences caused when they pay via partners when the deadline is close or has passed. For the 2021 fiscal year, Eneo plans to install over 200,000 additional smart prepaid meters.  

According to the company, those smart meters are connected to the "Metering Management System" (MMS), a system acquired in 2009 for remote meter readings.

Let’s note that in 2020, the electric utility got 123,000 new active customers, bringing its client base to 1,483,940 active customers, which are households and businesses securely connected to the grid.  

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: ENEO installed 47 000 smart prepaid meters in 2020, eyes 200k installations in 2021

cameroon-eneo-installed-47-000-smart-prepaid-meters-in-2020-eyes-200k-installations-in-2021
Electric utility Eneo, reveals that in 2020, it installed 47,000 prepaid electricity meters in two pilot cities in Cameroon: Yaoundé and...

Cameroon: Banana exports were down by 466 tons YoY in Jan 2021

cameroon-banana-exports-were-down-by-466-tons-yoy-in-jan-2021
In January 2021, banana producers operating in Cameroon exported 20,496 tons of banana, according to figures published by the Banana Association of...

Sri Lanka eyes Cameroon’s energy and agricultural sectors

sri-lanka-eyes-cameroon-s-energy-and-agricultural-sectors
On February 3, Paul Biya granted an audience to Kananathan Veluppillai, an emissary of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist...

Cameroon exported 49,300 tons of aluminium in 2020

cameroon-exported-49-300-tons-of-aluminium-in-2020
Currently, in the CEMAC region, only Cameroon exports aluminum. This is revealed by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in its recently published...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »