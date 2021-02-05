logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 February 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Economy

Cameroon: Microfinance institution "La Régionale" launches IPO procedures to get listed on the BVMAC

Cameroon: Microfinance institution "La Régionale" launches IPO procedures to get listed on the BVMAC
  • Comments   -   Friday, 05 February 2021 14:49

(Business in Cameroon) - In a press release issued on February 3rd, 2021, Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath, Chief Executive Officer of "La Régionale", (a Cameroonian microfinance institution) announced that his institutions started procedures to get listed on the Central African Stock Exchange (Bvmac) based in Douala.

"The aim of this operation is to raise the capital from XAF8.04 billion fully paid up and validated by the Cobac [regulator of the Central African banking sector]  to over XAF15 billion for the transformation of La Régionale into a universal bank,"  Ombang Ekath explains.

The CEO also indicated that brokerage firm Financia Capital was mandated as the financial advisor and arranger that will assist La Régionale in the IPO process.  

The forthcoming transformation of La Régionale into a universal bank (institutions that carry out all banking and financial operations) portends direct competition with CCA-Bank. Indeed, CCA-Bank was also a financial institution before becoming a universal bank in May 2018. The two will therefore be competing in the same market segment, different from commercial banks (individuals, companies, and public authorities), investment banks (corporate finance), or investment banks (IPOs and bond issuance operations).

La Régionale is a 2nd class microfinance institution established in 1983. In early 1998, the company’s accumulated loss was estimated at over XAF1 billion. Due to those poor performances, its general management was suspended but at the end of 1998, the microfinance’s shareholders injected fresh capital helping it gain lost grounds.

As of December 31st, 2020, its net equity was about XAF10 billion, its net profit XAF1.5 billion and its customer base was 110,000 clients through a network of 41 branches in Cameroon. In Gabon, the microfinance institution has four branches.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Microfinance institution "La Régionale" launches IPO procedures to get listed on the BVMAC

cameroon-microfinance-institution-la-regionale-launches-ipo-procedures-to-get-listed-on-the-bvmac
In a press release issued on February 3rd, 2021, Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath, Chief Executive Officer of "La Régionale", (a Cameroonian microfinance...

Cameroon: ENEO installed 47 000 smart prepaid meters in 2020, eyes 200k installations in 2021

cameroon-eneo-installed-47-000-smart-prepaid-meters-in-2020-eyes-200k-installations-in-2021
Electric utility Eneo, reveals that in 2020, it installed 47,000 prepaid electricity meters in two pilot cities in Cameroon: Yaoundé and...

Cameroon: Banana exports were down by 466 tons YoY in Jan 2021

cameroon-banana-exports-were-down-by-466-tons-yoy-in-jan-2021
In January 2021, banana producers operating in Cameroon exported 20,496 tons of banana, according to figures published by the Banana Association of...

Sri Lanka eyes Cameroon’s energy and agricultural sectors

sri-lanka-eyes-cameroon-s-energy-and-agricultural-sectors
On February 3, Paul Biya granted an audience to Kananathan Veluppillai, an emissary of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »