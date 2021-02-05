CEMAC: Development bank BDEAC lists its "5.45% Net 2020-2027" bond on the BVMAC

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 3rd, 2021, Fortunato-Ofa Mbo Nchama and Marcel Ondele (president and vice-president of the Development Bank of Central African States-Bdeac respectively) participated in the first listing ceremony of the "Bdeac 5.45% Net 2020-2027" bond at the Central African Securities Exchange (Bvmac)’s headquarters in Douala.

According to Fortunato-Ofa Mbo Nchama, the listing of "Bdeac 5.45%Net 2020-2027" marks the Bdeac's commitment to animating the sub-regional financial market. Henceforth, operators on the said market can now acquire securities issues in the framework of that operation.

Let’s note that it is important for the bank to show its credibility because as Mr. Mbo Nchama explains, Bdeac is planning to raise about XAF450 billion in the coming two years.