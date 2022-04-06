Inflation accelerated by 3.5% YoY in Feb. 2022 in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - Yaoundé experienced a higher increase in the prices of fast-moving consumer goods in February 2022. “Compared to the same period in 2021, household final consumption prices rose by 3.5%, after an increase by 3.3% last month. A year ago, the variation was 1.7%,” reads a note by the national stats agency on “the evolution of household final consumption prices in Yaoundé in February 2022.”

INS revealed that the price evolution over the period is due to the surge in food prices, which rose by 7.6%, with a peak of 10.5% YoY for imported products. Various analyses agree that the higher import bills followed the same trend as the cost of maritime freight and the prices of oil and agricultural raw materials on the global market.

This gloomy situation, which was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, was aggravated after the Russia-Ukraine war started at the end of February 2022. The Cemac Central Bank expects this trend to continue in the coming months.

During its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting for 2022, Beac anticipated an increase in inflationary pressures to 3.6% during 2022, i.e., 0.6% more than the 3% standard accepted in the CEMAC zone.

BRM