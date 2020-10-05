logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 October 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon collected XAF3.77 bln of tollbooth revenues in H1-2020

Cameroon collected XAF3.77 bln of tollbooth revenues in H1-2020
  • Comments   -   Monday, 05 October 2020 11:06

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon generated XAF3.77 billion from tollbooth fees in H1-2020. According to the Ministry of Finance (Minfi), this represents an implementation rate of 46.4% compared to targets.

The ministry explains that this low implementation rate has been persisting for years now. Indeed, it indicates, over the past five years, though the revenues generated from tollbooth fees have been rising (from XAF5.8 billion in 2018 to XAF6.4 billion in 2019 out of the XAF8 billion expected), it is below the targets set in the finance law.

According to the Minfi, this low implementation rate is due to many factors including the non-authenticity of some tickets at weighing stations, the lack of control mechanisms in the collection and repayment of tollbooth revenues, and the strong involvement of administrative authorities in the collection and repayment process.

The ministry believes that the implementation rate will increase with the reinforcement of control and securitization measures. Therefore, it suggests the intensification of control missions to boost the performances at the tollbooths and weighing stations.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Over XAF12 bln of non-tax revenues were diverted in H1-2020 (MINFI)

cameroon-over-xaf12-bln-of-non-tax-revenues-were-diverted-in-h1-2020-minfi
The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) recently published a report on the special conferences on non-tax revenue budgeting held in Yaoundé in September...

Cameroon collected XAF3.77 bln of tollbooth revenues in H1-2020

cameroon-collected-xaf3-77-bln-of-tollbooth-revenues-in-h1-2020
Cameroon generated XAF3.77 billion from tollbooth fees in H1-2020. According to the Ministry of Finance (Minfi), this represents an implementation rate of...

Cameroon: Cicam purchased only 1% of fiber cotton produced during the 2019-2020 campaign

cameroon-cicam-purchased-only-1-of-fiber-cotton-produced-during-the-2019-2020-campaign
Sodecoton produced a record 328,453 tons of cottonseed during the 2019-2020 cotton campaign, which was technically completed in May 2020. With that...

ENEO projects XAF165 bln of accumulated net earnings over 2021-2025

eneo-projects-xaf165-bln-of-accumulated-net-earnings-over-2021-2025
Electric utility ENEO projects an average of XAF33 billion of accumulated earnings and profits yearly over the coming five (5) years. Indeed, the company...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier