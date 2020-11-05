Cameroon eyes 3.5 mln yearly tourists, by partnering with the private sector and international investors

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently considered as a tourist destination because of the over 1 million tourists it receives yearly, Cameroon plans to increase the number of tourists visiting it to 3.5 million tourists/year, according to its 2020-2030 National Development Strategy.

To achieve this, the government intends to rely on the private sector and international investors. The projects considered are aimed at diversifying the tourism offer and promoting luxury tourism such as golf courses, water sports, etc...

Furthermore, to promote the development of tourism, the Cameroonian government will define and organize investment priorities (public and private) around two or three flagship tourism products. It will also gradually disengage itself from the management of hotel establishments and provide incentives for the development of Public-Private Partnerships in tourism, handicraft, and cultural services. Also, the country plans to strengthen the tourism offer by facilitating hotel investments and promoting cultural sites and events.

Still, according to the development strategy, the State will organize actors in the sector, set up an information system to inform tourists about products available, further the population’s tourist culture, and ensure the application of service standards in the hospitality sector.

