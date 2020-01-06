logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 January 2020 -
Economy

The EU launches training to help local SMEs make the most of the economic partnership agreement with Cameroon

The EU launches training to help local SMEs make the most of the economic partnership agreement with Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 January 2020 13:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Next January 16, in Ebolowa, South Cameroon, the European Union delegation to Cameroon will train Cameroonian SMEs to the use of its platform “Trade Helpdesk.”

According to the diplomatic representation, the aim of this training is to improve access to exports-trade data and to other services. It will also inform of the opportunities presented by the economic partnership agreement between Cameroon and the European Union. “Participation in this training session is free but pre-registration is advised because there is a limited number of seats,” the delegation indicates.

Let’s note that this training offered by the European Union is neither incidental nor is it selfless because, in the Central African region, Cameroon is not only the European Union’s main trading partner but, it is also the first country to implement an economic partnership agreement (an agreement that ensures that Cameroonian goods can reach the European Union’s market without customs duties) with the EU.

However, the only incentive of accessing the European Union market without paying customs duty is not enough to guarantee a better implementation of this agreement by Cameroonian SMEs

According to the terms of the agreement, the European Union must support Cameroon in the implementation of the economic partnership agreement by offering, among other things, dedicated upgrading programs to Cameroonian companies. The “Trade Helpdesk”, launched in 2017, is part of that agreement, the EU reveals.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon : Government announces more rigorous management of its rolling stock

cameroon-government-announces-more-rigorous-management-of-its-rolling-stock
 “The acquisition of motorized vehicles in public administrations is a source of expenditure whose relevance and rigour must be guaranteed. To this...

Paul Biya optimistic about economic situation in 2020 despite security tensions

paul-biya-optimistic-about-economic-situation-in-2020-despite-security-tensions
In his new year’s address to the nation on December 31, 2019, Paul Biya was optimistic about Cameroon's economic situation in 2020, despite a...

The EU launches training to help local SMEs make the most of the economic partnership agreement with Cameroon

the-eu-launches-training-to-help-local-smes-make-the-most-of-the-economic-partnership-agreement-with-cameroon
Next January 16, in Ebolowa, South Cameroon, the European Union delegation to Cameroon will train Cameroonian SMEs to the use of its platform “Trade...

Cameroon : Public investment was XAF107 bln down YoY in Jan-Sep 2019

cameroon-public-investment-was-xaf107-bln-down-yoy-in-jan-sep-2019
From January to September 2019, Cameroon’s public investments was estimated at XAF903 billion, according to figures published by the Ministry of Finance...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC