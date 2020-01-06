logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 January 2020 -
Economy

Paul Biya optimistic about economic situation in 2020 despite security tensions

Paul Biya optimistic about economic situation in 2020 despite security tensions
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 January 2020 13:28

(Business in Cameroon) - In his new year’s address to the nation on December 31, 2019, Paul Biya was optimistic about Cameroon's economic situation in 2020, despite a socio-political crisis in the North-West and South-West regions that has already created nearly XAF1,000 billion of losses to companies.

The Government’s 2020 Economic, Financial, Social and Cultural Programme, which was presented recently before the National Assembly, is consistent with this trend. It is based on a 4% growth assumption, which is expected to keep us on the path to emergence by 2035. Moreover, our draft National Development Strategy for the 2020-2030 period seeks to achieve the same objective,”  the Head of State said.

This opinion is contrary to that of other institutions. In the Cameroon Economic Memorandum (CEM) of December 2016, which analyses the obstacles to Cameroon's emergence, World Bank experts estimate about 8% the annual growth that the country must record between 2015 and 2035 to achieve this objective.

Nevertheless, Paul Biya considered that the economy's growth is evolving in a rather satisfactory manner, even if it remains thwarted by, among other things, an uncertain international context. He indicated that considerable work has recently been done to redress the situation under the economic and financial programme concluded between Cameroon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Our growth has picked up again, inflation is under control, budget and external deficits are contained and our public debt remains sustainable,” the President said.

Given the instability of the international context and the trade tensions that are undermining trade, Paul Biya recommended that Cameroon should make additional efforts to stay on the path of sustainable economic recovery.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon : Government announces more rigorous management of its rolling stock

cameroon-government-announces-more-rigorous-management-of-its-rolling-stock
 “The acquisition of motorized vehicles in public administrations is a source of expenditure whose relevance and rigour must be guaranteed. To this...

Paul Biya optimistic about economic situation in 2020 despite security tensions

paul-biya-optimistic-about-economic-situation-in-2020-despite-security-tensions
In his new year’s address to the nation on December 31, 2019, Paul Biya was optimistic about Cameroon's economic situation in 2020, despite a...

The EU launches training to help local SMEs make the most of the economic partnership agreement with Cameroon

the-eu-launches-training-to-help-local-smes-make-the-most-of-the-economic-partnership-agreement-with-cameroon
Next January 16, in Ebolowa, South Cameroon, the European Union delegation to Cameroon will train Cameroonian SMEs to the use of its platform “Trade...

Cameroon : Public investment was XAF107 bln down YoY in Jan-Sep 2019

cameroon-public-investment-was-xaf107-bln-down-yoy-in-jan-sep-2019
From January to September 2019, Cameroon’s public investments was estimated at XAF903 billion, according to figures published by the Ministry of Finance...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC