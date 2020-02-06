logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 February 2020
“Authorized economic operators” will be allowed to transport goods out of the port and complete customs formalities later
(Business in Cameroon) - The Director-General of Customs Fongod Edwin Nuvaga (photo) announces that, during the current fiscal year, his administration will implement the status of “authorized economic operator.

According to the official, this status will allow selected operators to take out their goods as soon as they are unloaded from ships and complete customs formalities at a later date. That way, they will no longer have to pay customs duties before taking their goods out of the port as was the case in the past.

Fongod Edwin Nuvaga has not yet disclosed the criteria to be met to qualify for this status but, he indicates that the measure is aimed at stimulating activity, promoting investments and the competitiveness of businesses.

The director reveals that to date, the procedures known as "green circuit" (direct liquidation and uncontrolled removal of goods) and "blue circuit" (direct liquidation, removal of goods and a posteriori control) instituted in 2019, allowed some operators, selected for their high degree of reliability, to remove their cargoes from the port of Douala within an average of 4 days against 14 or even more than 20 days for other operators.

Similarly, the implementation of performance contracts over the past decade has helped reduce the processing time of customs declaration from an average of 5 days to 2 hours.

